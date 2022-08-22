Enter to Win: Apollon Musagète Quartet

Winner of first prize and several other awards at the International Music Competition of the ARD in 2008, Apollon Musagète Quartet has rapidly become an established feature of the European musical scene, captivating public and press alike. Established in 2006 by four Polish musicians, Apollon Musagète has performed at several prestigious European venues and collaborated with many renowned chamber musicians. The quartet is joined in their program by American virtuoso Garrick Ohlsson on piano. Ohlsson has established himself worldwide as a musician of magisterial interpretive and technical prowess. Together, they bring a charmed program of Schubert and Shostakovich.

