Enter to Win: Apollon Musagète Quartet

Apollon Musagète Quartet comes to UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday , October 16th at 3:00 PM. Enter to win tickets by filling out the entry form below. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM on Friday.
Apollon FB for NPR.jpg

Winner of first prize and several other awards at the International Music Competition of the ARD in 2008, Apollon Musagète Quartet has rapidly become an established feature of the European musical scene, captivating public and press alike. Established in 2006 by four Polish musicians, Apollon Musagète has performed at several prestigious European venues and collaborated with many renowned chamber musicians. The quartet is joined in their program by American virtuoso Garrick Ohlsson on piano. Ohlsson has established himself worldwide as a musician of magisterial interpretive and technical prowess. Together, they bring a charmed program of Schubert and Shostakovich.

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.