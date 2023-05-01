Enter to Win: Buddy Guy at Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford
Enter to win 2 tickets to see Buddy Guy, the "Damn Right Farewell Tour" with special guest Vintage Trouble on Friday, October 13 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford at 7:30pm.
To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Sunday, June 25.
Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.