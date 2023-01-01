Enter to Win: Carole King's "Beautiful" at Thomaston Opera House

The inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom. Carole King was a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From being part of a hit songwriting team with husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got A Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," and "Natural Woman," this Tony and Grammy award winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

