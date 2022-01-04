Enter to Win: Dave Matthews Band at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see David Matthews Band at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT on June 18, 2022.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Over the past two years, Dave Matthews Band has planted over 2 million trees through its partnership with the Nature Conservancy. The band has committed to helping plant an additional one million trees in 2022. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org. Along with the tree campaign, Dave Matthews Band will once again join forces with REVERB to neutralize carbon emissions associated with both band and fan travel, resulting in a Climate Positive tour. Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, and neutralizing tour carbon going back to their first shows in 1991.

