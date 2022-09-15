Enter to Win: Garth Fagan Dance
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Garth Fagan Dance at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs at 8pm on Saturday, November 12. The performance will be followed by a Q&A.
Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan (The Lion King) has been one of the most iconic figures in contemporary American dance for decades - and his dance company isn’t short of that excellence. Now celebrating its 52nd season, Garth Fagan Dance’s high-energy ensemble pushes the boundaries to create an experience beloved by all.
"Unfailingly original." - The New York Times
"Garth Fagan is the master of speed, flight, and stillness." - Chicago Tribune
Masks Preferred. Covid Policy.
All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.
