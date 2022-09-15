Enter to Win: Garth Fagan Dance

Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan (The Lion King) has been one of the most iconic figures in contemporary American dance for decades - and his dance company isn’t short of that excellence. Now celebrating its 52nd season, Garth Fagan Dance’s high-energy ensemble pushes the boundaries to create an experience beloved by all.

"Unfailingly original." - The New York Times

"Garth Fagan is the master of speed, flight, and stillness." - Chicago Tribune

Masks Preferred. Covid Policy.

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.