Enter to Win: Hamid Rahmanian's Song of the North at Jorgensen

Enter to win 2 tickets to Hamid Rahmanian's Song of the North at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Thursday, September 21.
Photo: Kingorama presents “Song of the North” Created and Directed by Hamid Rahmanian Produced by Melissa Hibbard Written by Hamid Rahmanian and Melissa Hibbard Original Music by Ramin Torkian and Azam Ali Puppet design by Saba Niknam and Hamid Rahmanian Digital animation by Hoda Ramy Puppets made by Neda Kazemifar Additional creative support by Syd Fini, Parisa Harandi, Negin Keyhanfar, Shuhei Matsuyama, Ahmad SadriInvited Dress Rehearsal Photographed: Friday, October 29, 2021; 9:15 AM at the BAM Fisher (Fishman Space, 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn Academy of Music, NYC; Photograph: © 2021 RICHARD TERMINE PHOTO CREDIT - RICHARD TERMINE
RICHARD TERMINE/Photo by RICHARD TERMINE/BAM
Photograph: © 2021 RICHARD TERMINE PHOTO CREDIT - RICHARD TERMINE

A New York Times Critic’s pick, Song of the North is a large-scale, cinematic performance combining the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation to tell the courageous tale of ancient Persian heroine, Manijeh. This epic love story, adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh), employs a cast of 500 handmade puppets to create a spectacular experience that advances themes of unity, collaboration, and experimentation while challenging the Eurocentric world view of art and storytelling. Featuring five UConn alumni, the production is a collaboration with the UConn School of Fine Arts Dramatic Arts and Puppetry programs, as well as the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry in Downtown Storrs.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, September 8.

Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form.

Click here for ticket information.

