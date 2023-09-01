Enter to Win: Hamid Rahmanian's Song of the North at Jorgensen

A New York Times Critic’s pick, Song of the North is a large-scale, cinematic performance combining the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation to tell the courageous tale of ancient Persian heroine, Manijeh. This epic love story, adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh), employs a cast of 500 handmade puppets to create a spectacular experience that advances themes of unity, collaboration, and experimentation while challenging the Eurocentric world view of art and storytelling. Featuring five UConn alumni, the production is a collaboration with the UConn School of Fine Arts Dramatic Arts and Puppetry programs, as well as the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry in Downtown Storrs.

