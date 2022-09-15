© 2022 Connecticut Public

Enter to Win: Holiday Pops at Jorgensen in Storrs

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Holiday Pops at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m.
Holiday Pops at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs

Celebrate the magic of the season with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, “America’s orchestra,” the most recorded and arguably the most beloved orchestra in the country. Perfect for music lovers of all ages, treat yourself to this beloved annual tradition at Jorgensen, bursting with holiday music favorites and a surprise visit by jolly old St. Nick.

"There was not a note out of place. It's nearly impossible to criticize the Boston Pops because everything is performed to the highest level of excellence." - Daily Free Press

Masks Preferred. Covid Policy.

Click here for ticket information.

