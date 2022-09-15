Enter to Win: "In the Christmas Mood" with the Glenn Miller Orchestra

An evening filled with the warmth of the holidays and the legendary sound of the world’s greatest orchestra makes the perfect gift for music lovers of all ages!

In the Christmas Mood features over 18 musicians and singers performing the songs everyone remembers and the ones we all look forward to at the happiest time of the year.

Please join The Bushnell for this spectacular new holiday show as the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra rolls out their timeless hits while also putting a twist on our favorite songs of the holiday season. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Let It Snow, The Christmas Song (There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays, Jingle Bells and Frosty The Snowman, are only some of the classics arranged and performed as only the Glenn Miller Orchestra can. Plus all-time favorites like Chattanooga-Choo Choo, Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood and Pennsylvania 6-5000.

This performance will be ASL interpreted.

