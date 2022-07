Landmark Community Theatre presents the award-winning Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Thomaston Opera House from July 16th through July 31st. Win a pair of tickets to the July 29th performance by filling out the entry form below.

Entries must be received by Midnight on July 15, 2022.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.