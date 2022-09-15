Enter to Win: Lake Street Dive at College Street Music Hall
Enter to win tickets see Lake Street Dive with special guest Devon Gilfillian at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on December 30.
Since forming in 2004, Lake Street Dive have matched their sophisticated musicianship with a fearless refusal to limit their sound. As shown on their most recent album, 2021's critically acclaimed Obviously, the Boston-bred band also possess a keen talent for combining sociopolitical commentary with immediately catchy pop gems. Lake Street Dive continues to create joyously soulful rock & roll with equal parts ingenuity, intelligence, and irresistible abandon.
Click here for ticket information.