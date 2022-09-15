Enter to Win: Lake Street Dive at College Street Music Hall

Since forming in 2004, Lake Street Dive have matched their sophisticated musicianship with a fearless refusal to limit their sound. As shown on their most recent album, 2021's critically acclaimed Obviously, the Boston-bred band also possess a keen talent for combining sociopolitical commentary with immediately catchy pop gems. Lake Street Dive continues to create joyously soulful rock & roll with equal parts ingenuity, intelligence, and irresistible abandon.

