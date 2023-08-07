Enter to Win: Lord of the Dance at Mohegan Sun
Enter to win 2 tickets to see Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance - 25th Anniversary Tour at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, November 17.
For 25 years, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance has dazzled audiences around the world with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, storytelling and sensuality. The beloved Irish dance show transcends culture and language, soaring into the soul on astounding aerial moves, unparalleled precision dancing and state-of-the art theatrical effects.
