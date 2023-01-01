Enter to Win: Lviv National Philharmonic

Founded in 1902, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is one of the nation’s largest and most internationally renowned ensembles. Based in the historic medieval city of Lviv, the orchestra carries a rich history and reputation including leadership from some of the most famous conductors in classical music. Led by Maestro Theodore Kuchar, the orchestra will open with Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s chamber symphony, followed by Bruch's violin concerto featuring renowned Ukrainian violinist and UConn SFA faculty member, Solomiya Ivakhiv.

