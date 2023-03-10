Enter to Win: Martha Graham Dance Company at Jorgensen in Storrs

The most celebrated modern dance company in America returns to the Jorgensen stage. A world leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926, today the Martha Graham Dance Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that offer a rich thematic narrative, the Company creates new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences. During its 90-year history, the Company has received acclaim from audiences and critics in more than 50 countries.

The “most skilled and powerful dancers you can ever hope to see...”

- The Washington Post

Learn more at jorgensen.uconn.edu

