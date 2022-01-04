Enter to Win: MOMIX at UCONN's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see dance group MOMIX at UCONN’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, April 8.

Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled dance fans in over 22 countries. In an endless search for another gravity, Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish. They return to Jorgensen with “Viva MOMIX” to perform a collection of audience and company favorites.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.