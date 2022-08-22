Enter to Win: Our Planet - Live in Concert
OUR PLANET - Live in Concert. A unique natural history live experience.
Coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater, Thursday, April 20, 2023
The David Attenborough narrated Netflix series is being reimagined into a two-hour live show:
- music by Oscar®-winning composer, Steven Price
- amazing visual and sound effects
- an 18-piece orchestra
- one large projection screen, presenting the incredible cinematography of Our Planet
- intelligent lighting, heightening the visual experience
A donation will be made to World Wildlife Fund for each performance of Our Planet Live in Concert.
Watch the Trailer:
https://www.ourplanetinconcert.com/usa/home
Click here for ticket information.