Enter to Win: Our Planet - Live in Concert

OUR PLANET - Live in Concert. A unique natural history live experience.
Coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater, Thursday, April 20, 2023
OurPlanet_1200x628.jpg

The David Attenborough narrated Netflix series is being reimagined into a two-hour live show:

  • music by Oscar®-winning composer, Steven Price
  • amazing visual and sound effects
  • an 18-piece orchestra
  • one large projection screen, presenting the incredible cinematography of Our Planet
  • intelligent lighting, heightening the visual experience

A donation will be made to World Wildlife Fund for each performance of Our Planet Live in Concert.

Watch the Trailer:
https://www.ourplanetinconcert.com/usa/home

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.