Enter to Win: Paul Anka at Mohegan Sun

One of the most successful singer/songwriters in music, with well over 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades. His instantly recognizable hits include “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” theme. Anka's amazingly long career started in 1957, when his song “Diana” sold 20 million records, followed by numerous other hits, including “Puppy Love,” Lonely Boy,” “My Hometown” and “It Doesn't Matter Anymore” for Buddy Holly, among many others. At 80 years young, Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world!

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, May 26th.

Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Learn more here.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.