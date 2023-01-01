© 2023 Connecticut Public

Enter to Win: Pavel Haas Quartet at Jorgensen in Storrs

Enter to win 2 tickets to see the Pavel House Quartet at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm.
PavelHaas 1200x675.jpg
PETRA HAJSKA
/

Pavel Haas Quartet is revered across the globe for its richness of timbre, infectious passion, and intuitive rapport. Performing at the world’s most prestigious concert halls and having won five Gramophone and numerous other awards for their recordings, the Quartet is firmly established as one of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles. The Quartet currently serves as the Artists in Residence at the Dvořák Prague Festival.

PROGRAM:

  • Haydn – Quartet in G Major, Op. 76, No. 1
  • Martinu – Quartet No. 2, H. 150
  • Korngold – Quartet in D Major, Op. 34

Ticket Information

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.