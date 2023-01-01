Enter to Win: Pavel Haas Quartet at Jorgensen in Storrs

Pavel Haas Quartet is revered across the globe for its richness of timbre, infectious passion, and intuitive rapport. Performing at the world’s most prestigious concert halls and having won five Gramophone and numerous other awards for their recordings, the Quartet is firmly established as one of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles. The Quartet currently serves as the Artists in Residence at the Dvořák Prague Festival.

PROGRAM:



Haydn – Quartet in G Major, Op. 76, No. 1

Martinu – Quartet No. 2, H. 150

Korngold – Quartet in D Major, Op. 34

