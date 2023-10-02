Enter to Win: Phaeton Piano Trio

The Phaeton Piano Trio unites Friedemann Eichhorn, Peter Hörr and Florian Uhlig – three German artists of international caliber. As soloists, they have individually toured the most prestigious stages in Europe, Asia and elsewhere overseas for more than twenty years. As an ensemble, they continue to captivate audiences across the world with their exceptional ability to be “responsive to the demands of every note” (Cleveland Classical). The Trio appeared for the first time in the U.S. at the Library of Congress in February of 2020. Concert invitations have since led the Phaeton Piano Trio to Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Canada, South America, and the United States.

