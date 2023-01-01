Enter to Win: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Fifth-generation Russian circus performer Gregory Popovich brings his world-famous and beloved “Comedy Pet Theater” to the Jorgensen Stage. Featuring over thirty animals, including house cats, dogs, parrots, and even a miniature horse, Comedy Pet Theater incorporates world-class juggling, gymnastics, and balancing acts into its family-favorite show. All performing pets were rescued from animal shelters and now enjoy life in the limelight as Vegas headliners with Popovich as their co-star. A great show for the entire family, watch pets jumping, dancing, flying through the air, or balancing in ways you’ve never seen before.

Recommended for all ages

Please note: Tickets are required for everyone, no matter how young. Please consider the potential for disturbing other patrons before bringing along an infant or small child. As a courtesy to other patrons, parents with disruptive children may be asked to leave the hall.

Masks Preferred. Covid Policy

