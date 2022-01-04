Enter to Win: Punch Brothers in New Haven

See Punch Brothers, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven

Punch Brothers are mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Gabe Witcher. Their accolades include a Grammy for the best folk album for their 2018 release All Ashore, and praise from the media, including the Washington Post, which said, "With enthusiasm and experimentation, Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart."

