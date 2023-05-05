Enter to Win: Ray LaMontagne at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Join Ray LaMontagne and his trio this fall for a special edition of the Just Passing Through tour as Ray performs a fan requested set list from across his catalog. Ray's vast catalog spans eight full length records, multiple Grammy nominations, and chart topping radio singles.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, May 5, 2023.

Winners will be notified by email. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable .

Learn more at livenation.com

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.