Enter to Win: Rhiannon Giddens

Acclaimed American musician and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Rhiannon Giddens has made a name for herself as a soloist and collaborator in the country, folk, and blues communities. Giddens co-founded the Grammy award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, where she is the lead singer, fiddle player, and banjo player. In 2019, Giddens collaborated with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi on there is no Other, and the duo paired up once more for their latest album They’re Calling Me Home. The 2022 Grammy award-winning album was recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ireland and speaks to the longing for the comfort of home, as well as the metaphorical “call home” of death.

