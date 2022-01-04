Enter to Win: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band in Bridgeport

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

The All Starrs will include Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and welcome back Edgar Winter. Throughout his career, Ringo Starr has received nine GRAMMY® Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Ringo has released 20 solo studio records and 2 EP’s in 2020 and 2021. For all his many creative successes, Ringo is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. Ringo’s candor, wit and soul are the lifeblood of his music. Peace and love are his life’s rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthusiastic live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as “Ringo.”

Click here for ticket information.

