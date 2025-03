Enter to Win: Riverdance at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Celebrating 30 breathtaking years - 1 extraordinary show - the dance and music spectacular that took the world by storm...and captures the hearts of millions...Riverdance! And now experience the passion and energy of this mesmerizing show live, on-stage. Riverdance - The New Generation coming to Toyota Oakdale Theatre for 3 shows, April 1, 2, and 3.