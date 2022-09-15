Enter to Win: Shen Yun at The Bushnell

An Ancient Legend... tells of divine beings who came down from the heavens to bestow a glorious civilization upon humankind. Witness this ancient legend come to life…Discover the Higher Origins of Traditional Beauty

CHINA was once known as the Land of the Divine. Legend has it that each dynasty came from a unique heavenly paradise. Over the course of five millennia, deities descended to Earth and took on human form—playing roles from emperors to heroes and from sages to generals. Their wisdom and virtue laid the groundwork for China’s rich culture. It is even said that classical Chinese dance and attire mirror those in the heavens.

