Enter to Win: Shen Yun at The Bushnell
Enter to Win Tickets to Shen Yun at The Bushnell on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm.
An Ancient Legend... tells of divine beings who came down from the heavens to bestow a glorious civilization upon humankind. Witness this ancient legend come to life…Discover the Higher Origins of Traditional Beauty
CHINA was once known as the Land of the Divine. Legend has it that each dynasty came from a unique heavenly paradise. Over the course of five millennia, deities descended to Earth and took on human form—playing roles from emperors to heroes and from sages to generals. Their wisdom and virtue laid the groundwork for China’s rich culture. It is even said that classical Chinese dance and attire mirror those in the heavens.
Click here for ticket information.