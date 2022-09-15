Enter to Win: Sophie Shao Cello at Jorgensen in Storrs

Cellist and UConn SFA faculty member Sophie Shao, winner of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and top prizes at the Rostropovich and Tchaikovsky competitions, is a versatile and passionate artist whose performances The New York Times has noted as “eloquent, powerful” and The Washington Post called “deeply satisfying.” Shao has appeared as soloist to critical acclaim throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, and her dedication to chamber music has conceived her popular “Sophie Shao and Friends” groups. Joined by pianist John Blacklow, known for his “powerful and eloquent” playing (The New York Times), Shao presents a diverse program of Romantic and twentieth-century music.

