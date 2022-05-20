Enter to Win : Steve Earle & The Dukes at the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre welcomes STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES to the Main Stage on Thursday, June 16 at 8 pm.

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. Over the course of twenty studio albums, Earle has distinguished himself as a master storyteller, and his songs have been recorded by a vast array of artists, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, the Pretenders, and more.

The Dukes is Earle’s long-time band, known for their characteristically eloquent playing. The band comprises of bassist Jeff Hill, Eleanor Whitemore who plays fiddle and mandolin, guitarist Chris Masterson, Ricky Jay Jackson on pedal steel, drummer Brad Pemberton and, of course, Earle on guitar and banjo. Their raw blend of country, rock and folk lifts the articulation of each song without the slightest hint of contrivance or pretension.

Entries must be received by Friday, May 20, 2022.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.