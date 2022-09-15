Enter to Win: The Boston Camerata at Jorgensen
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see The Boston Camerata: A Medieval Christmas at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30 pm.
The Boston Camerata occupies a unique place in the densely populated universe of European and American early music ensembles. Camerata’s distinguished rank stems partly from its longevity. Founded in 1954 as an adjunct to the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ musical instruments collection, Camerata is now one of the longest-lived early music ensembles to be vigorously functioning in the present day. The Boston Camerata brings its program A Medieval Christmas – Hodie Christus Natus Est to the Jorgensen stage, performing the magnificent seasonal music of the Middle Ages to share the deepest, joyful Christmas message of good tidings and peace on Earth.
Masks Preferred. Covid Policy.
