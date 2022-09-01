Enter to Win: The Moth

Enter to win a pair of tickets to The Moth at College Street Music Hall on September 22. The Moth - hailed as “New York’s hottest and hippest literary ticket” by The Wall Street Journal – is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. In its twenty-year history, The Moth has presented more than 35,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth Podcast is downloaded more than 52 million times a year, and The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour, airs weekly on more than 475 public radio stations nationwide. Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling, by five wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s directors.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

By accepting tickets to this event, you agree to abide by the State of CT, City of New Haven, Artist, and College Street Music Hall's Health and Safety measures in effect at the time of the event. Check back for updates to your event on our website as guidelines and entry requirements are subject to change.

