Enter to Win: The National at Westville Music Bowl

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see The National with special guests The Beths at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven on Thursday, August 3rd at 7 pm.
The National is an American rock band of Cincinnati, Ohio natives, formed in Brooklyn, New York City in 1999. The band consists of Matt Berninger (vocals), twin brothers Aaron Dessner (guitar, piano, keyboards) and Bryce Dessner (guitar, piano, keyboards), as well as brothers Scott Devendorf (bass) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

Ticket Information

To enter for a chance to win 2 tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, March 17, 2023. Winners will be notified by email.

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.