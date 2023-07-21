Enter to Win: The National with Special Guest The Beths in New Haven

The National is an American rock band of Cincinnati, Ohio natives, formed in Brooklyn, New York City in 1999. The band consists of Matt Berninger (vocals), twin brothers Aaron Dessner (guitar, piano, keyboards) and Bryce Dessner (guitar, piano, keyboards), as well as brothers Scott Devendorf (bass) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, July 28.

Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.