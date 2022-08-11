Enter to Win: The Piano Guys
The Piano Guys come to UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 16th at 8:00 PM. Enter to win tickets by filling out the entry form below. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM on Friday.
The Piano Guys is an American musical group consisting of pianist Jon Schmidt, cellist Steven Sharp Nelson, videographer Paul Anderson, and music producer Al van der Beek. Originating in Utah, they gained popularity through YouTube, where in 2011 they began posting piano and cello compositions combining classical, pop, film score and original music, showcased through elaborate or cinematic videos. As of March 2020 the group has surpassed 2 billion views on their YouTube channel and has 6.7 million subscribers.
Click here for ticket information.