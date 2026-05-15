Enter to Win: The Waverly Gallery at Little Theatre of Manchester
Little Theatre of Manchester presents The Waverly Gallery, June 5-21.
Step into the Waverly Gallery, a small space that is much more than a place to display art; it's the heart of a family.
From Academy Award–winning writer Kenneth Lonergan comes a tender, devastating portrait of a family in transition. THE WAVERLY GALLERY centers on Gladys, the spirited owner of a small Greenwich Village art gallery, whose sharp wit and fierce independence begin to fade as dementia sets in. Her family, caught between love and frustration, must navigate the heartbreaking challenges of watching her slip away. Both poignant and unexpectedly funny, this Pulitzer Prize finalist is an unforgettable exploration of memory, compassion, and the ties that hold us together when everything else begins to change.
Step into the Waverly Gallery, a small space that is much more than a place to display art; it's the heart of a family.
From Academy Award–winning writer Kenneth Lonergan comes a tender, devastating portrait of a family in transition. THE WAVERLY GALLERY centers on Gladys, the spirited owner of a small Greenwich Village art gallery, whose sharp wit and fierce independence begin to fade as dementia sets in. Her family, caught between love and frustration, must navigate the heartbreaking challenges of watching her slip away. Both poignant and unexpectedly funny, this Pulitzer Prize finalist is an unforgettable exploration of memory, compassion, and the ties that hold us together when everything else begins to change.