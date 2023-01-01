Enter to Win: The Winter's Tale at Hartford Stage

Shakespeare’s back at Hartford Stage! An awe-filled fable of fury and forgiveness.

King Leontes, his pregnant wife Hermione, and their young son seem like a perfect royal family — until he’s consumed by the fear his wife has been unfaithful. In a fit of tyrannical rage, he makes dire accusations that destroy all that is precious to him. Sixteen years later a new generation has emerged, and in this time-hopping romance, the idealism of the young and the regrets of the old collide. Shakespeare’s mastery of storytelling is on full display, reminding us that even after a harsh winter, spring will return, if we have faith in each other and ourselves.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, April 7.

Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

