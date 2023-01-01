Enter to Win Tickets to Bang on a Can All-Stars at Hartt School

Enter to win 4 tickets to see Bang on a Can All-Stars.

On Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm, Bang on a Can All-Stars performs at the Hartt School's Lincoln Theater on the University of Hartford campus as part of the Garmany Performance Series.

Contemporary music sextet Bang on a Can All-Stars celebrates the life and work of bassist Robert Black, a founding member of the All-Stars, who is retiring from his Hartt faculty position after 29 years. Also featured will be legendary Bang founders David Lang, Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon.

Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets by filling out the entry form below. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM on Friday.

