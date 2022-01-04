© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win Tickets to Circa at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Enter to win tickets to see Circa perform on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, CT. For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, enter by Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
A photo of two Circa performers lifting a third performer upside-down against a dark background.
Justin Ma
/

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Circa perform on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, CT.

To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, February 4, 2022.

About Circa>>

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.