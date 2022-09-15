Enter to Win Tickets to Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! comes to Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, CT, on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 p.m.

About the Performance

Recommended for ages 3-6. Please note: Tickets are required for everyone, no matter how young.

The legacy of the beloved "Mister Rogers" lives on with the hit PBS TV series, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Now, Daniel and his friends are delighting audiences with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! In this heartwarming stage production, Daniel embarks on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore the vibrant world of their much-loved neighborhood.

Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for all patrons age 12+.

Masks required. Reserved seating, limited capacity.

