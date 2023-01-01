Enter to Win: Tickets to Fiddler on the Roof at Palace Theater, Waterbury

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, March 24th.

Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Ticket Information

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.