Enter to Win: Tickets to Il Divo at Palace Theater, Waterbury

The international, chart topping supergroup Il Divo debuted in 2004 with instant success. With songs in four languages, their debut album Il Divo became a Top 4 sensation in 19 countries, hitting #1 in eight.

The group went on to be a world leader in their unique pop-opera genre, achieving second to none success around the world, performing before personalities such as former US presidents George Bush, Bill Clinton or Barack Obama and the Queen of England. To date, Il Divo has sold over 30 million records throughout its career, achieved 160 gold and platinum records in more than 33 countries, and completed six world tours at the most important venues around the world including the Broadway stage. They have ten studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, plus numerous special editions, duets and collaborations with other artists such as Celine Dion, Tony Braxton, Kristin Chenoweth or Michael Ball among others. The group’s latest album For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown, is the group’s robust and joyful song sojourn into the timeless, classics from Motown's legendary vaults.

