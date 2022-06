Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the jazz-pop group Lake Street Dive, with special guests The Dip, at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven on Friday, June 24th, 2022. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below.

Entries must be received by Midnight on June 10, 2022.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.