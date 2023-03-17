© 2023 Connecticut Public

Enter to Win Tickets to Little Feat at College Street Music Hall

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Little Feat with special guest Miko Marks on the Boogie Your Spring Away Tour at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Friday, April 21st at 8pm.
Little Feat is the classic example of a fusion of many styles and musical genres made into something utterly distinctive. Their brilliant musicianship transcends boundaries, uniting California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie into a rich gumbo, that has been leading people in joyful dance ever since.

Ticket Information

To enter for a chance to win 2 tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, March 17, 2023. Winners will be notified by email.

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

