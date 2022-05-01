Enter to Win Tickets to Lost in Yonkers at Hartford Stage

Win 2 Tickets to the April 12 Performance of Lost in Yonkers at Hartford Stage.

Lost in Yonkers By Neil Simon

Co-directed by Marsha Mason and Rachel Alderman

April 7 – May 1, 2022

Neil Simon’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the tale of a family in crisis with great humor and warmth. After the death of their mother, teenagers Arty and Jay must live with their intolerant grandmother, played by Academy Award-nominee Marsha Mason, while their bereaved father goes on the road. The boys must stay strong as they navigate the family’s hopes and heartbreaks in the apartment above the Grandmother’s candy store. Abounding with Jewish-American humor, this classic comedy by Neil Simon highlights the power of resilience.

