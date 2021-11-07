© 2021 Connecticut Public

Enter to Win Tickets to See Ah, Wilderness! at Hartford Stage

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the October 19, 2021 performance of Ah, Wilderness! at Hartford Stage in Hartford, CT. For a chance to win, enter by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Ah, Wilderness

Enter to win 2 tickets to the October 19, 2021 performance of Ah, Wilderness! by Eugene O’Neill and directed by Melia Bensussen, on-stage at Hartford Stage October 14 - November 7, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

About Ah, Wilderness!
Eugene O’Neill’s only comedy, Ah, Wilderness!, is a play full of heart and wit that celebrates family and community. In 1906 Connecticut, a young man falls in love with poetry and a girl, and ends up with his heart broken. But with the help of others, he may yet find happiness. This play, which will feature live music, transforms a classic to reflect our contemporary moment and expand our vision of what family and community can mean.

