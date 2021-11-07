Enter to Win Tickets to See Ah, Wilderness! at Hartford Stage
Enter to win 2 tickets to the October 19, 2021 performance of Ah, Wilderness! by Eugene O’Neill and directed by Melia Bensussen, on-stage at Hartford Stage October 14 - November 7, 2021.
To enter for a chance to win, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.
About Ah, Wilderness!
Eugene O’Neill’s only comedy, Ah, Wilderness!, is a play full of heart and wit that celebrates family and community. In 1906 Connecticut, a young man falls in love with poetry and a girl, and ends up with his heart broken. But with the help of others, he may yet find happiness. This play, which will feature live music, transforms a classic to reflect our contemporary moment and expand our vision of what family and community can mean.
Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.