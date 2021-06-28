Enter to Win Tickets to See Dead & Co. at Xfinity Theatre

Dead & Co. will perform live at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Attention Fans!

Entry requirements for this event have changed. Please carefully read the below information.

The Event Organizer is requiring that all attendees receive a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entering the event or have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ARTIST: Dead & Co.

VENUE & CITY: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

DATE & TIME: Sunday, Sept. 5

In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations:



All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

PLEASE NOTE:

These confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you.

The Event Organizer encourages all guests to wear a mask for the duration of the event.