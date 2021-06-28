© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win Tickets to See Dead & Co. at Xfinity Theatre

Enter to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Dead & Co. perform live at at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT, on Sunday, September 5, 2021. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, August 27, 2021.
DeadAndCo_resize.jpg

Dead & Co. will perform live at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Attention Fans!
Entry requirements for this event have changed. Please carefully read the below information.

The Event Organizer is requiring that all attendees receive a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entering the event or have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ARTIST: Dead & Co.
VENUE & CITY: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
DATE & TIME: Sunday, Sept. 5

In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations:

  • All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.
  • Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.
  • Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • These confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you.
  • The Event Organizer encourages all guests to wear a mask for the duration of the event.

For questions about your order and additional information regarding health checks, please visit Ticketmaster Fan Support here.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.