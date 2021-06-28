Enter to Win Tickets to See Dead & Co. at Xfinity Theatre
Dead & Co. will perform live at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
To enter for a chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Attention Fans!
Entry requirements for this event have changed. Please carefully read the below information.
The Event Organizer is requiring that all attendees receive a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entering the event or have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
ARTIST: Dead & Co.
VENUE & CITY: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
DATE & TIME: Sunday, Sept. 5
In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations:
- All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.
- Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.
- Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.
PLEASE NOTE:
- These confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you.
- The Event Organizer encourages all guests to wear a mask for the duration of the event.
For questions about your order and additional information regarding health checks, please visit Ticketmaster Fan Support here.
Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.