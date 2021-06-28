Enter to Win Tickets to See Demetri Martin at College Street Music Hall

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Demetri Martin at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021.

More About the Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer, and director. Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. He has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.

This event is fully reserved seated on the Floor and in the Balcony.

COVID-19 Vaccination (14 days past second shot) OR proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test (received within the past 72 hours) required for entry. If vaccinated, please bring your vaccination card or clearly legible photo of your vaccination card on your phone and a valid photo ID. If unvaccinated please bring printed or digital proof of your recent negative PCR test. Masks are required for all ticket holders and staff despite vaccination status. You may pull your mask down when eating or drinking only. These policies will remain in place until further notice.

To present proof of vaccination and/or negative PCR test results on your phone, we’ve partnered with Bindle, a digital health platform that is secure, easy to use and completely anonymous; your personal health information is never shared and your biometrics are not required. Visit the App Store or Google Play Store and search for MyBindle. Set-up is free and simple. If you are unable to provide digital proof, physical proof is also accepted.