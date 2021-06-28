Enter to Win Tickets to See "Food for the Gods" at Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre in Storrs, CT, presents "Food for the Gods" December 2-12, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance on December 4 or December 9*, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by noon (12 p.m.) on Friday, November 19, 2021.

*Winners will be assigned tickets for one of these two performances.

Learn more about the performance.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.