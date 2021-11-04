Enter to Win Tickets to See "It's a Wonderful Life" at Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage presents "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," adapted by Joe Landry and co-directed by Melia Bensussen and Rachel Alderman, on-stage November 26-December 26, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance on Wednesday, December 8, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, November 12, 2021.

