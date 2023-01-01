© 2023 Connecticut Public

Enter to Win: Tickets to See Jackie Joyner-Kersee at YWCA's In the Company of Women Luncheon in Hartford

Enter to win 2 tickets to see Track Superstar Jackie Joyner-Kersee, keynote speaker at the YWCA Hartford In the Company of Women Luncheon, April 30 at 11am at the Connecticut Convention Center.
2023 YWCA In the Company banner 1200x675.jpg

In the Company of Women is YWCA Hartford Region’s signature fundraising event. Since 1996, they have invited inspirational speakers to share their inspirational stories and lift women, girls and families. The event has grown to become the state’s largest networking event, bringing together business and community leaders, public officials and our program participants to celebrate and advance our work supporting women, girls and families in the Hartford Region.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, March 31.

Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Ticket Information

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.