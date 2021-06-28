Enter to Win Tickets to See Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, on Friday, October 15, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

About the Show

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac returns to the stage in 2021 with a brand-new show celebrating the best of Fleetwood Mac, including a special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era. For more about Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, click here.