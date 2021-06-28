Enter to Win Tickets to See Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Rumours of Fleetwood Mac perform live at at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, on Friday, October 15, 2021. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, August 27, 2021.
About the Show
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac returns to the stage in 2021 with a brand-new show celebrating the best of Fleetwood Mac, including a special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era. For more about Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, click here.
