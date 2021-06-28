© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win Tickets to See Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Rumours of Fleetwood Mac perform live at at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, on Friday, October 15, 2021. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2021 Artwork

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, on Friday, October 15, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

About the Show
Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac returns to the stage in 2021 with a brand-new show celebrating the best of Fleetwood Mac, including a special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era. For more about Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, click here.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.