Enter to Win Tickets to See Sting at Mohegan Sun Arena

Enter to win tickets to see Sting perform on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, enter by Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
Graphic featuring an image of Sting playing a bass guitar next to text reading Sting: My Songs, with special guest Joe Sumner.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Sting perform on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, with special guest Joe Sumner.

To enter for a chance to win tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Learn more about the performance and ticket information>>

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.