Enter to Win Tickets to See Sting at Mohegan Sun Arena

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Sting perform on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, with special guest Joe Sumner.

To enter for a chance to win tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Learn more about the performance and ticket information>>

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.